EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For many Americans, Juneteenth is a second Independence Day.

For many Black Americans, Juneteenth is an independence day with real impact, power and meaning in their lives.

“We celebrate this Second Independence Day to recognize that freedom has not always been experienced equally by all people, and the march by federal troops that began in 1863 continues in 2023,” said Antwan Lofton, vice president of human resources and chief human resources officer for Duke University & Duke University Health System, as reported by campus publication Duke Today.

Juneteenth will be celebrated Monday, June 19 across the nation.

When President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation into law on Jan. 1, 1863 during the Civil War, the proclamation freed “all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious Southern states.

However, the Emancipation Proclamation were just words in areas still under Confederate control and in rebellion against the federal government in Washington. President Lincoln’s words had no power in those places, not until Union forces were able to snuff out the rebellion and win the war.

In the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, Blacks would be the very last to be freed.

“Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay,” according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. “The (Union) Army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state, were free by executive decree.”

This day came to be known as Juneteenth by the newly freed people in Texas, according to the museum.

“The historical legacy of Juneteenth shows the value of never giving up hope in uncertain times,” according to the museum’s explanation of the Juneteenth holiday.

In December 1865, slavery in America was formally abolished with the adoption of the 13th Amendment.

In 1979, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday; other states were to follow over the years. In June 2021, Congress passed a resolution establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed it into law on June 17, 2021.

Here is what Juneteenth means today, according to Juneteenth.com.

“Today Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. It is a day, a week, and in some areas, a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing.

“It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future. Its growing popularity signifies a level of maturity and dignity in America long overdue. In cities across the country, people of all races, nationalities and religions are joining hands to truthfully acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society today.

“Sensitized to the conditions and experiences of others, only then can we make significant and lasting improvements in our society.”