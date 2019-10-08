Judiciary Committee member confident Trump will face impeachment

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— An El Paso congresswoman says she’d be “stunned” if ongoing investigations by three House committees don’t lead to articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“I’d be stunned if it did not because what we have seen of the president is violations of his oath of office and putting our country at risk right in front of our eyes. There is absolutely no doubt that he did it,” U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said Monday. “The President is breaking the law … that is very dangerous and it’s a violation of the Constitution.”

Three House committees ⁠— Oversight, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs ⁠— are looking into allegations the President pressured Ukrainian government officials to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a potential 2020 campaign rival, and Biden’s son Hunter. On Tuesday, the State Department blocked congressional efforts to interview Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, regarding Trump’s alleged overtures to Ukraine.

Escobar is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, which will review the findings of the three committees investigating Trump. “When they are ready, they will give the information to the committee I serve on, the House Judiciary, and if there are articles of impeachment, our committee is the one that will write them,” Escobar said.

She added that there is no timetable for the committees to finish their investigations. “Right now they are working toward interviewing the whistleblower; there is more than one whistleblower and they want to protect the identity of that individual because his or her life could be at risk if he or she is disclosed to the public. The President desperately wants that name, wants to know who it is,” Escobar said. The El Paso Democrat added that she supports impeaching the President.

A majority of Americans support the decision of House Democrats to start impeachment inquiries, according to a new Washington Post-Schar School poll. The survey reflects shifting public opinion in light of the alleged Ukrainian tampering, according to the Post.