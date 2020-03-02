‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 years

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — “Judge Judy” is ending production after 25 seasons, according to multiple Hollywood sources.

The courtroom star, Judy Scheindlin, reportedly makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday where she says the 2020-21 season of “Judge Judy” will be its last.

Scheindlin told Ellen she’s not done yet, however, announcing that a show called “Judy Justice” will be coming out soon. She couldn’t say which platform or network it will air on.

Scheindlin is the highest paid personality on TV, earning $47 million a year, Hollywood Reporter says.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Mighty Mujer competitors increase training as triathlon nears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mighty Mujer competitors increase training as triathlon nears"

Joe Biden's sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe Biden's sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday"

What you need to know before heading to the polls on "Super Tuesday"

Thumbnail for the video titled "What you need to know before heading to the polls on "Super Tuesday""

Woman found dead inside truck with Texas plates in South Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman found dead inside truck with Texas plates in South Juarez"

Poll shows Biden and Sanders tied in support among Texans days away from election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Poll shows Biden and Sanders tied in support among Texans days away from election"

Republicans out ‘in full force’ in early voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Republicans out ‘in full force’ in early voting"
More Local