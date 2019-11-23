Women targeted in latest acts of violence in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Women have become the latest targets in the ongoing acts of violence in Juarez, according to KTSM’s Juarez reporter.

On Friday, a woman’s body was found wrapped in a blanket in Colonia La Playa on Juarez’s Northside. Officials say a pedestrian was passing by and noticed the body. Juarez Municipal Police say they believe the body is a woman whose head was wrapped with a plastic bag.

In another incident, a woman’s body was found dismembered and parts of her body were left across East Juarez. Investigators have not released her name but have said she is in her late 20s.

Seventeen women have been killed in Juarez this month.