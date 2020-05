JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Mexican authorities are investigating a gruesome discovery after the body of a woman was found still on fire by neighbors Monday.

The woman’s body was found in a desert area in Southwest Juárez. According to Juárez Municipal Police, she’d been set on fire from the waist up. She was still wearing red pajama pants when she was dumped.

This is the sixth woman murders in Juárez in just the first 11 days of May. There were at least 24 women killed in Juárez in April.