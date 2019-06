JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The body of a woman was found wrapped in a blanket in an empty lot in Juarez, according to municipal police.

It happened in Colonia Fraccionamiento Parajeres Del Sol in South Juarez. As KTSM previously reported, a man in his 30s was located in a West Juarez Colonia wrapped in a blanket on Tuesday.

The victim was identified only as a woman in her 30s, but there was no additional cause of death indicated by police.