JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Another woman was found murdered inside of her home in Colonia Papigochi in South Juarez on Friday, according to KTSM’s reporter in Juarez.

According to Chihuahua State Police, the victim, identified as 27-year-old Jessi Marlene Barragan, was found with severe head trauma and a stab wound to the neck.

Barragan’s murder marks the 11th murder of a woman in Juarez this month.