Woman killed in Juarez bar, August ends with 129 murders

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A woman was shot to death inside a Juarez bar Saturday evening.

It happened at the La Brecha bar located on the Casas Grandes Highway. According to Juarez Municipal Police, a man dressed in a black t-shirt allegedly entered the bar and shot the woman multiple times before fleeing.

Saturday night’s murder marks the end of an extremely bloody month in Juarez, resulting in the deaths of 129 people. This year, Juarez has seen an uptick in violent crimes and murders, resulting in the deaths of nearly 150 people per-month according to KTSM’s Juarez news crew.

As KTSM previously reported, the number of murders in Juarez peaked in 2010 when the city had more than 3,500 murders. By 2011, the rates dropped to a little over 2,000 before significantly declining in later years. In late 2018, the murder rates began to climb again in Juarez.