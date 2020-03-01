Woman found dead inside truck with Texas plates in South Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Saturday, a woman was found murdered with her hands and legs tied together in Southwest Juarez.

It happened in Colonia Liberdad when residents reported finding the woman in a white Ford Explorer bearing Texas plates. She was reportedly tied and left inside the SUV. Residents of the neighborhood told Juarez Municipal Police the Explorer had been parked in the same spot for three days.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Mechanic Shop Murder

In a separate incident, four men were attacked inside a car shop in Colonia Chaveña Saturday night. One of the men died and two more were injured in the attack. Witnesses say the suspected gunmen arrived in a white Chevrolet Equinox truck.

The victims in the case had not been identified.

Teen Gunned Down in South Juarez

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Colonia Riberas Del Bravo Saturday night. The victim was shot by a suspect driving a motorcycle, according to Juarez Municipal Police. He was able to flee without being caught.

The teenage victim was taken by truck to an area hospital but died en route.

February Murders

With the three murders on Saturday, Juarez Police say the month of February ended with a total of 111 murders. Just after midnight, another four murders were reported in Juarez, the first in the month of March.