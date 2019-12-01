Woman, 4-year-old die in Juarez fire

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A woman and a 4-year-old girl became trapped and died inside a house fire in Juarez early Saturday morning.

It happened on Venezuela and 20 de Noviembre Street in Colonia Partido Romero in North Juarez.

Authorities arrived to find the home engulfed in flames and once they were able to extinguish them, they located 6-year-old Olga Flores Galvan and 4-year-old Angie Danae Carley Villalobos inside the bathroom.

Villalobos was transported to an area hospital where she died.

Two others were inside the home at the time of the fire. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The Juarez Fire Department is investigating.