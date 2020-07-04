While El Paso virus cases surge, Juárez reports fewest deaths since April

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — While virus cases in El Paso surge, Juárez is seeing a decrease in the number of confirmed cases and deaths.

Saturday, Chihuahua State Health Department officials reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths. The week in Juárez ended with just 207 new cases and 28 deaths.

The number of new virus cases reported this week was the lowest since May 15 and the number of deaths was the lowest since the week of April 25.

Due to the low testing capacity in Juárez, it’s unclear if the number of virus cases and deaths is truly decreasing or if this was a brief reprieve for the border city.

Overall, the State of Chihuahua has 4,811 positive cases and 677 fatalities since the pandemic began.

