Violent weekend in Juarez ends with discovery of man stuffed inside trashcan near PDN Bridge

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) – In yet another murder during one of Juarez’s most violent 48-hours in recent memory, the body of a man was found stuffed inside a trashcan just minutes from the Paso Del Norte Bridge Sunday.

The man’s body was found in front of a bar located in Downtown bar, less than a mile from the bridge. Inside the trashcan, the man’s killers left a message saying it would happen to more people — especially those who deal crystal meth.

The man’s murder was one of 20 homicides since Friday, ten of those happening Saturday alone.