Violent Saturday ends with six murders reported in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — At least six people were murdered in Juarez Saturday night, marking one of the deadliest weekends in 2020.

The murders happened in different locations throughout the city, stretching Juarez Municipal Police thin as they worked to respond to the six shootings.

One of the cases involved a couple who were shot in the street in South Juarez. One person died at the scene and the second in transport to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in any of Saturday’s murders. The victims have not yet been identified.

With this weekend’s homicides, the number of murders in Juarez this February has reached 60.