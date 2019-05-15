UNICEF officials inspect Juarez migrant shelters Video Video

JUAREZ (KTSM) - Officials from the United Nations children’s fund were in Juarez today to inspect several immigrant shelters where families and minors have found temporary housing.

The representatives of UNICEF arrived this afternoon at the Casa del Migrante shelter in southeast Juarez for an hour-long meeting and tour of the facility. Casa del Migrante houses hundreds of Mexicans, Central Americans and others who were recently deported from the United States or were unable to continue their journey north.

Earlier, the UNICEF staff members had visited other immigrant shelters elsewhere in the city.

The visit comes after widespread reports of overcrowded conditions at border shelters due to the large number of immigrants who are coming to seek asylum in the United States.

Grissel Ramirez, head of the Aposento Alto shelter in West Juarez, said the UNICEF staff members had asked permission to tour her facility and see some of the migrants.

In Juarez, more than 10,000 Central Americans, Cubans and others have come to seek entry into the U.S. since October. Some 4,500 are still here waiting for an appointment with U.S. immigration officials.