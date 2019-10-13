Uber Eats driver killed in Juarez crash

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Two Uber Eats drivers were involved in separate crashes in Juarez Saturday, leaving one of them dead.

According to KTSM’s Juarez crew, the two Uber Eats drivers were on motorcycles while delivering food. In the afternoon, one of the drivers crashed into a car.

Later in the evening, the second Uber Eats motorcyclist was killed when he struck the back of a van and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Juarez Police have not identified either driver.