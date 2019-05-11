Uber drivers become crime targets in Juarez

Crimes against Uber drivers seem to be on the rise in Juarez, including kidnapping and robbery.

According to Chihuahua State Police, a rising number of Uber drivers are filling victims to express kidnappings and in other cases, they have their cars stolen.

Investigators say they have already arrested and sentenced two people for these types of crimes.

“They stole the car from the uber driver and also kidnapped him for a few blocks before leaving him on the side of the road and after the investigation, we were able to arrest these two subjects,” Alejandro Ruvacalba with the Chihuahua State Police said.

The two suspects were sentenced to 50 years in prison.