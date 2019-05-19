Uber Driver found beaten to death in Juarez field

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JUAREZ, Mex - Relatives of an Uber driver who was reported as kidnapped around Wednesday, May 15, located his body in an empty lot near a Pemex station in South Juarez on Saturday.

Enrique Gomez Alcantar, 28, was allegedly kidnapped while driving his maroon Chrysler PT Cruiser on Casas Grandes Highway in South Juarez around 10 a.m. on May 15.

A search led his relatives to a lot near the Pemex gas station in South Juarez in Colonia Santa Elena. Relatives say his body was discovered with his hands died with evidence of being beaten. No suspects have been arrested in connection to his murder.