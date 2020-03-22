Two young women test positive for COVID-19 in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Authorities report three new cases in the state of Chihuahua Saturday, two of those were young women living in Juarez who recently returned from Spain.

The Secretary of Health of the State of Chihuahua confirmed the cases, which brings the total number of cases in the state to five — four of those cases are in Juarez.

The two patients in Juarez are a 19-year-old and 21-year-old woman with a recent travel history to Spain. They are in isolation at home and health authorities in Juarez say their outlooks are good.

Authorities also say a third case was confirmed in Chihuahua City Saturday. The patient is a 47-year-old man with recent travel to California. He is stable and is isolating at home.

The Ministry of Health tells KTSM’s Juarez newsroom that as of 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, they have two pending suspicious cases in Juarez.

To date, they have tested 23 people in the state of Chihuahua, 18 of those were negative and 5 (including the man from Chihuahua City) were positive.

The Ministry of Health is urging Juarenses to follow preventative measures, practice hand washing, reduce personal contact through handshaking or kissing, sneeze into the crook of your elbow and frequently disinfect surfaces. They’re also encouraging social distancing and telling residents to avoid leaving their homes unless necessary.