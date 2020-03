EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two women and a 7-year-old girl were killed Saturday night in a Northeast Juarez shooting that left 10 people injured.

The shooting happened during a birthday party at a house in the Colonia El Sauzal area, according to state police.

An armed group arrived and opened fire on everyone at the party, police said.

According to witnesses, 40 people were at the party. Among those injured was 4-year-old, 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.

No arrests have been made, police said.