Two women killed in separate Juárez shootings Saturday

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Two women were murdered in separate shootings Saturday night in South Juárez.

The first happened in a house in Colonia Olivia Espinoza when the suspected gunman entered a home, killing a woman in her late 40s and injuring two children, ages one and seven, who were inside at the time.

The children were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The second shooting happened in South West Juárez in Colonia Revolución Mexicana, where several suspects opened fire on a woman outside a home.

Juárez Police have yet to identify the victims or suspects in either case.

Ninety woman have been murdered in Juárez to date.