Two women found strangled to death in Juarez home

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Two women were found murdered inside a Juarez home Thursday, according to KTSM’s crew in Juarez.

Juarez Municipal Police was called to the home in Southeast Juarez when a relative went to check on the women and found them dead in a bed, victims of apparent strangling.

Police have yet to identify the names or ages of the victims or how the suspect was able to enter the private apartment complex. According to authorities, there is security at the complex which requires an ID before entry is approved.