Two motorcyclists killed, others injured in Juarez crash

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Two motorcyclists were killed and four others were injured in a wrong-way crash on the busy border highway in Juarez Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the Zaragoza Port of Entry when a truck attempted to pass a stalled vehicle, entering the lane where a large group of bikers was heading in the opposite direction.

The truck crashed head-on into the motorcycle club, causing a fiery crash that resulted in the deaths of two motorcyclists on the scene and four others being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was arrested. It is unclear what charges he is facing.