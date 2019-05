Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) - Juarez Municipal Police was called by residents near Globo Street and Mauricio Corredor in Colonia Chaveña in Central Juarez to reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, police found three men who had been shot inside an abandoned home. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and the third man, identified as a possible suspect, was taken to the hospital.