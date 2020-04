The city of Juarez, Mexico is preparing a mobile emergency hospital in case COVID-19 reaches epidemic proportions here. So far only seven cases have been reported in this municipality across the border from El Paso, Texas. (photo courtesy City of Juarez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men in Juarez have died from COVID-19 complications, state officials said on Monday.

Dr. Gumaro Barrios Gallegos, the Subdirector of Epidemiology in Chihuahua, confirmed the deaths of a 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old man.

Juarez had 11 cases as of Monday morning.