Two horses die after being set on fire at small ranch in Juárez, protesters demand action

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two horses were set on fire at a small ranch in the Northwest area of Ciudad Juárez over the weekend.



On Saturday, Juárez police responded to a call from residents in the Colonia Fronteriza who said two horses were set on fire and others were in poor health conditions.



City officials said that when they arrived, they saw two horses still engulfed in flames and were able to rescue one horse that was in poor condition and give it medical attention. However, that horse died hours later due to starvation.

The city said it will file a complaint against the owners for animal cruelty. The head of Juárez’s animal protection service Dr. Margarita Perez said it was a horrible scene and that the owners showed no mercy in killing the horses by setting them on fire while still alive.

Later Saturday, a group of animal rights activists participated in a protest due to recent animal cruelty cases that have been reported in Juárez. Those instances includes the three horses as well as reports of several minors murdering a cat, then using its body as a soccer ball.



Protestors marched along 16 De Septiembre Avenue in Downtown Juárez Saturday to send a message to the community that animals must be protected.

