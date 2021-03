JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Gunmen opened fire on a white Dodge Durango, killing the man inside Saturday night in South Juarez.

It happened on Calle Tixtla and Coatepin in the Galeana neighborhood of South Juárez. The victim, only identified as a man, was sitting inside at the time of the ambush and was killed. Authorities say at least 15 bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

The Dodge Durango had Texas plates JMH-9257, but authorities have not said whether the victim was a U.S. Citizen.