Trial underway for man accused of killing Juarez boy, ‘Rafita’

JUAREZ (KTSM) – A murder trial is now underway for the man accused in the murder of a young Juarez boy known as “Rafita.”

Officials say David Rafael Santillan Vargas was kidnapped in August of last year and was found dead in an empty lot near his grandmother’s house.

As KTSM reported, neighbor Rosalio Soledad, who was 23 at the time, is accused of the murder.

According to state police, Soledad allegedly confessed to the murder and reportedly told investigators that he tried to rape the victim before throwing him against a wall.

The trial began on Wednesday, where prosecutors are trying to sentence Soledad to 50 years.

Family and friends of the boy protested outside of the court asking for a life sentence.