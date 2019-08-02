Toddler killed, family members injured in Juarez attack

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A toddler is dead after she was shot while in the car with her family earlier this week.

According to Juarez police, the attack happened on Wednesday night in the city’s south side.

Investigators say Kimberly Sandoval Reyes, 3, suffered several gunshot wounds to her head as several suspects ambushed the vehicle.

According to officials, the group was targeting the girl’s father, who was injured in the attack.

Police say Reyes’ brother, 4, was also hurt.

No word yet on any arrests made in connection with the incident.