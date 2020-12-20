Tiger named ‘Thor’ found wandering South Juárez streets

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) – A Juárez man is behind bars after authorities say he was illegally in possession of a tiger that was freely roaming a Juárez colonia, frightening residents.

The 5-month-old tiger named Thor was roaming Colonia Parajes de Oriente in South Juárez this week when concerned neighbors contacted authorities. Police eventually located the tiger, fast asleep inside a Nissan Maxima driven by a man identified as Daniel P.C.

The suspect was asked for papers indicating legal ownership of the tiger, and was arrested when he failed to provide any legal documents. The tiger was turned over to the Juárez animal shelter for care.