Three young sisters gunned down in Juarez attack

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Three young sisters and a man were shot and killed in a hail of gunfire at a Juarez ranch Sunday.

It happened outside of a small ranch located inside the residential area of Colonia Riberas Del Bravo in Northeast Juarez — just across the border from Socorro. A man was shot dead and several others were injured in the shooting.

Police found the bodies of three girls, ages 4, 13, and 14 who had been shot in the head. Emergency crews attempted to save them, but the girls died en route to the hospital.

The girls have been identified as sisters Lindsay, Sherline, and Arleth Sanchez Gordillo. The identity of the male victim was not released.

Police say the suspects in the case were fleeing the scene when they arrived and were able to escape capture.

Just two weeks ago, a woman was gunned down at a grocery store just blocks away from Sunday’s shooting.