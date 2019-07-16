Three motorcyclists shot to death in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Police in Juarez are investigating another triple-homicide after three bikers were gunned down on the Pan American Highway just outside of Juarez Sunday night.

The three were attacked by several suspects when they were riding back to Juarez around midnight, according to investigators. Police at the scene recovered 23 shell casings.

The Chihuahua Attorney General’s office says the three bikers were part of the “Los Vagos” biker gang. The trio was allegedly involved in a fight with another group of bikers just days ago in the city of Parral, Chihuahua.

Investigators are still unsure whether the incidents are related. No arrests have been made in the case.