Thousands in Juarez begin pilgrimage ahead of Dia de La Virgen de Guadalupe festivities

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — More than 4,000 pilgrims participated in the first large demonstration of the year ahead of Dia de La Virgen de Guadalupe.

The pilgrimage kicks off the Christmas season and leads up to the Dia de La Virgen de Guadalupe on December 12, where Mexico celebrates the appearance of the Virgen de Guadalupe to Saint Juan Diego in 1531.

The pilgrims walked more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) to the Juarez Cathedral in Downtown Juarez. Those participating in the pilgrimage walked with images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Matachines dancers led the group.