There could be more COVID-19 cases in Chihuahua than what’s being reported, according to Governor

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – There could be more than 3,000 people in the state of Chihuahua infected with the COVID-19 virus, according to Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral Jurado.

That’s more than the 521 cases that have already been confirmed.

Governor Jurado alerted citizens of the whole state and said that the situation is critical because according to a new model, the real number of people with COVID-19 could be around 3,873 cases.

The governor also said that the city of Juarez is not taking all of the precautions and that the situation could get worst in the next few weeks if it is not address.