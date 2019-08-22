Teenager, bicyclist killed in two separate South Juarez shootings

Crime scene after bicyclist shot to death in South Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Two people are dead following two separate shootings in South Juarez over the past 48 hours.

The first incident happened on Wednesday in the Colonia Periodista.

Police say several suspects entered the home and opened fire, killing Angel Gabriel Alanis, 14, and injuring a neighbor.

According to officials, two men were murdered in that same area earlier this month.

Crime scene after teenager killed, neighbor injured in South Juarez shooting

On Thursday, a bicyclist was killed after being shot in the head while riding in the Colonia Granjas.

Police identified the victim as Luis Carlos Sapien.

According to investigators, police recovered 11 bullets from the crime scene.

No word yet on any arrests in either case.