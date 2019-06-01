Teenage girl killed in Juarez shooting

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) - Chihuahua State Police say a 17-year-old girl is dead and another minor was injured after a shooting in southwest Juarez Thursday night.

Ailyn Gonzalez Roque, 17, was identified by her family as the teen who was shot and killed as she walked in her neighborhood of Colonia Gustavo Diaz Ordaz. Gonzalez Roque was taken to the hospital after the shooting but died shortly after arriving.

A bullet also struck an unknown minor but did not cause serious injuries according to our reporter in Juarez.

With the latest murders, the number killed in Juarez for the month of May reached 151. This tops the April murder rate of 150. So far there have been 620 murders in Juarez in 2019.