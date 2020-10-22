State of Chihuahua under ‘red’ alert due to rising cases in Juárez and other areas

A Juarez paramedic staffs a secondary inspection station near the Bridge of the Americas port of entry, where motorists suspected of being ill are sent to for additional COVID-19 screening. (Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – The Governor of Chihuahua announced that the State of Chihuahua will go back to ‘red’ alert due to the high amount of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

According to Mexico officials, under red, only essential activities are allowed. Essential activities include the provision of medical services and supplies, grocery delivery services, operation of grocery stores, restaurant delivery and carryout services, assurance of public safety, maintenance of fundamental economic functions and government social programs, work in critical infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing of transportation equipment. Hotels are limited to 25 percent occupancy for guests working on critical activities. Parks are also limited to 25 percent occupancy.

Governor Javier Corral also confirmed that the state doesn’t have enough money to face the new crisis.

According to officials, there is also a high amount of COVID-19 related patients in Juárez hospitals.