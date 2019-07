Plastic straws to also be banned from Chihuahua restaurants next year

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A big change is coming for businesses in the state of Chihuahua.

Starting August 29, stores will no longer be able to give out plastic bags to customers.

The measure aims to help protect the environment by requiring merchants to use biodegradable bags instead.

Next year, restaurants in Chihuahua will also no longer be able to use plastic straws.