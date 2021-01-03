State Agents attacked in Juàrez Sunday morning

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — State Police agents were attacked while driving on a busy bridge in Juárez just after midnight Sunday morning.

According to KTSM’s Juárez bureau, the attack happened on a bridge on PanAmerican Avenue and Gomez Morin Avenue when the agents were ambushed by an unknown attacker. Two agents were seriously injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The attack is the first of 2021, last year several police agents were attacked and at least 13 police agents were murdered according to State Police numbers.