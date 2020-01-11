Standout Juarez runner gunned down in busy plaza

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — A star athlete at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez was gunned down Thursday night as he attempted to flee a gunman in a busy Juarez Plaza.

According to witnesses, Martin Alejandro Loera Trujillo, 18, was being chased by several suspects in another vehicle Thursday night when they began shooting at Loera. He was injured in the shootout and attempted to flee his vehicle on foot when he was shot again by the suspects.

Loera Trujillo was a student-athlete at UACJ where he was a standout runner. Loera represented Mexico in several running competitions including the 100 and 200-meter race in the 16-17 category in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires where he won gold medals.

He was training for his chance to represent Mexico in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Juarez Municipal Police have yet to identify a suspect in Loera’s murder.