Spider Monkey intercepted at Juárez Airport

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The Mexican National Guard intercepted a very unique package at the Juárez International Airport Friday.

According to the Guard, a live spider monkey was found inside a box with respiration holes. The monkey was shipped from Villahermosa, Tabasco, to Juárez through the Juárez International Airport.

The monkey was secured and transferred to an animal shelter in Juárez. Officials say this particular species of spider monkey is in danger of extinction.

There is now an ongoing investigation to determine who shipped the monkey and who it was shipped to.