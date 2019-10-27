Spate of murders plagues Juarez Saturday

JUAREZ, Mex. (Nexstar) — As the wave of violence continues through Juarez, another deadly Saturday came to an end with the murder of at least three men.

The first incident happened in South Juarez when a man was found inside his home in Colonia Jose Sulaiman. Juarez Municipal Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Jose Angel Hernandez. Authorities say a bullet was located near his body, which was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

Then, in two separate North Juarez incidents, a man’s beaten body was found in Colonia Mariano Escobedo Saturday morning. His hands were tied and his head was wrapped with duct tape, according to investigators.

Finally, a man was shot in broad daylight in a busy part of Juarez, in front of the hospital near Juarez City Hall. According to witnesses, two men dressed in black were speaking with a third man who was shot multiple times before the suspects fled the scene.

Patients at the hospital were witnesses to the brazen attack and left in shock.