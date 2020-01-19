Social activist found slain in downtown Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez artist and social activist Isabel Cabanillas DeLaTorre was found murdered around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in downtown Juarez.

DeLaTorre,26, was known for working toward women’s rights and was active in justice movements against the femicides in Juarez, specifically maquiladora workers.

Her family initially reported her missing, but later discovered she’d been shot multiple times on Inocente Ochoa and Francisco y Madero in Downtown.

Family, friends, and fellow activists joined Sunday morning at the Benito Juarez Monument in Downtown Juarez to call attention to her death and ask for justice in the case.