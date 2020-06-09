Breaking News
EPCSO investigating stabbing in Far East El Paso County

Six Juarez Police officers among COVID-19 victims

Juarez
Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Six members of Juarez’s Municipal Police force have died from COVID-19, according to police chief Raul Ibarra.

In addition to the six deaths, 19 others are infected with the virus and currently in isolation while they recover. Chief Ibarra is among those who tested positive for the virus.

The chief says agents are in constant contact with citizens and are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Each day, Municipal Police units are sanitized and a sanitary tunnel used to disinfect officers before they return from the field was installed at the police station.

Agents are required to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer while on shifts in an attempt to avoid becoming infected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fauci weighs in on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, hope for a vaccine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci weighs in on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, hope for a vaccine"

Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd's casket

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd's casket"

'Justive for Erik, Justice for George'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Justive for Erik, Justice for George'"

'It's not just one bad apple'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'It's not just one bad apple'"

Monday Borderland COVID Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Borderland COVID Update"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link