Six Juarez Police officers among COVID-19 victims

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Six members of Juarez’s Municipal Police force have died from COVID-19, according to police chief Raul Ibarra.

In addition to the six deaths, 19 others are infected with the virus and currently in isolation while they recover. Chief Ibarra is among those who tested positive for the virus.

The chief says agents are in constant contact with citizens and are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Each day, Municipal Police units are sanitized and a sanitary tunnel used to disinfect officers before they return from the field was installed at the police station.

Agents are required to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer while on shifts in an attempt to avoid becoming infected.