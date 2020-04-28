Shooting at Paso Del Norte Bridge leaves one dead, one injured

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — One person is dead and another critically injured after being shot multiple times at the foot of the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Juárez Monday afternoon.

According to Juárez Municipal Police, a couple was walking near the bridge on Juárez Avenue when they were attacked. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her male companion was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in broad daylight in front of dozens of people near the very busy bridge.