JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Several animals were rescued after a fire broke out inside a small farm in Juarez.

According to officials, it happened on Wednesday in the Colonia KM 27 in South Juarez.

Investigators say the fire began when the property owner tried to use the flames to scare off a swarm of bees.

Several neighbors came to the man’s aid and used buckets of dirt to extinguish the fire until crews arrived.

No word yet of any damage estimates.