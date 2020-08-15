Series of murders reported in Juárez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juárez Municipal police are investigating a series of murders over the last 24-hours in the city that have left at least four people dead.

The latest homicide happened Friday afternoon when a Juárez woman driving a black Jetta was shot multiple times by a fleeing suspect in South Juárez. Initial reports are that the woman was a local attorney, however police have yet to confirm her identity.

Earlier in the day, two armed men stormed into a seafood restaurant in North Juarez, just a few blocks from the Paso Del Norte Bridge. The suspects walked directly to the victim and shot them before walking out. Police have yet to identify the victim.

Early Friday morning, residents contacted police after smoke was seen coming from a nearby cemetery in South Juárez. Witnesses went to examine the fire and discovered two burning bodies stacked on top of each other. Police are investigating the homicide and working to determine the sex of the victims.

