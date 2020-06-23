Security guard robbed by two men in front of a Juarez bank

Breaking News
Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A security guard in Juarez was robbed by two men on a motorcycle while exiting the bank on Monday.

The two robbers were trying to stop the man from getting out of the bank on Colonia Nuevo Hipodromo.

The guard had just finished making a withdrawal when he was approached by the robbers.

The victim works as a security guard so he was able to tackle and arrest one of the alleged robbers who was identified as John Alexander aka “El John”, of Colombia.

The suspected robber was carrying a 9mm handgun which is exclusively made for the Mexican Army.

Alexander was later apprehended by the Federal Police of Mexico.

