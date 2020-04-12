Second woman murdered in as many days in Juárez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Two women have been murdered in Juarez in just two days, according to Juarez Municipal Police.

The first happened Friday in Colonia Aztecas when a woman in her 40s was returning home with groceries when she was ambushed from behind and shot multiple times. Witnesses say two men wearing masks ran from the scene of the shooting.

Saturday, a woman was found murdered inside her home in Colonia Morelos in South Juarez. Municipal Police say a family member went to check on the woman and found her dead inside. Investigators have not said how the woman died.

There have now been a total of 50 murders in Juarez in April, seven of the victims have been women.