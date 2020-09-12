Search for human remains continues in Juárez Valley

Juarez

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — For the third day in a row, Chihuahua State Police continued scouring desert areas in the Juárez Valley for human remains.

Saturday’s search was carried out in an arroyo known as ‘El Mimbre’ in the Juárez Valley in Northeast Juárez,

Agents say they’re attempting to locate the remains of missing people in the area. So far, investigators say they’ve located several bonds and clothing that will be analyzed in hopes of obtaining DNA samples for further matches with missing people in Juárez.

