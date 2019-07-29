Scientific Institute to open in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Professionals from different scientific backgrounds are being recruited to Juarez to be part of the opening staff of the Mexican Institute of Scientific and Forensic Research.

“We are looking for the community to be more educated as to the facts of what happens in the border area and that will also help to remove all the bad images that they have about Juarez,” Manuel Adolfo Esparza Navarrete, with the Institute said.

The institution also looks to work with local police officers and investigators with the latest forensic investigative techniques.